https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/05/an-absolute-ko-washington-post-fact-checker-glenn-kessler-gets-called-out-over-hit-piece-on-christopher-rufo/

We have a pretty good idea of where the Washington Post stands on the issue of critical race theory in public schools. The Post’s piece about the fight over CRT in Loudon County, Virginia, posited that conservative activists have weaponized critical race theory to claim schools are teaching children to hate one another. This was after the Post gave space to a 17-year-old to write about her opposition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on critical race theory in schools.

The paper seems to have it in for anti-CRT crusader Christopher Rufo as well. As proof, Rufo pulled up 10 articles and opinion pieces critiquing his mission to keep CRT out of schools and government:

The @washingtonpost has published 10 articles attacking my work and playing language games with critical race theory. But they cannot hide the truth: CRT is a reductive, neo-Marxist ideology that seeks to divide us into “oppressor-oppressed,” then subvert the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/Js5kq6axhM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 24, 2021

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler seems to be working on another hit piece against Rufo, claiming that he hijacked the work of someone else and took credit for exposing the CRT training going on in Seattle public schools. That person was Karlyn Borysenko, whose tweet Rufo included in a query to the city — so Kessler claims Rufo is “falsely claiming he had an anonymous tipster helping him. And now it seems he’s hijacked the whole thing into some kind of anti-White attack, which I don’t think was your original intention.”

Your thoughts, Karlyn, before I publish?

Hi @GlennKesslerWP: @realchrisrufo and I were talking to the same anonymous tipster. This person came to both of us with the same information. So, yes, that person absolutely exists. And no, I don’t believe Rufo hijacked anything. I’m grateful for his work. Hope this helps! pic.twitter.com/0wB65ioaWa — Karlyn Borysenko, Knitting Witch of the West 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) August 5, 2021

Hi @GlennKesslerWP: Sorry you’re disappointed, but I’m disappointed that the @washingtonpost is doing yet another hit piece on him. It’s ridiculous. Regardless, the whistleblower is real and was talking to both of us. Rufo is ALWAYS on strong ground. pic.twitter.com/ZbW3cNx5h2 — Karlyn Borysenko, Knitting Witch of the West 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) August 5, 2021

.@GlennKesslerWP just got owned by Karlyn Borysenko and I’m so there for it! pic.twitter.com/WQg4AjanVj — Dana (@sparkey909w) August 5, 2021

And I am grateful for yours! Teamwork makes the dream work! — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 5, 2021

pic.twitter.com/0v3ZJd8v7m — Karlyn Borysenko, Knitting Witch of the West 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) August 5, 2021

An absolute KO. My Lord. — K. Slate (@SlateKensington) August 5, 2021

Love how Reichsführer @GlennKesslerWP asks you to conspire with him to keep his lies quiet until he’s ready to publish them. Democracy Dies in Broad Daylight™. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 5, 2021

Good lord Glenn is such a child. — Ross B (@SaucyRoss72) August 5, 2021

@DrKarlynB what’s so fascinating to me is that THIS is what this worthless reporter thinks is a valuable use of his time. This shows exactly what the goals are of the press….dividing opposition against each other so they don’t have to report on real things. — Bella (@BellaUSA80) August 5, 2021

“…please don’t mention or tweet this until after I publish.” 😂😂😂 — Adam Beis “laughs at Woke people”. (@adambeis) August 5, 2021

pic.twitter.com/0f9RIWkWgc — Karlyn Borysenko, Knitting Witch of the West 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) August 5, 2021

K.O.

Round Win 🏆 — Atypical Minority Jason Wooden (@jwooden13) August 5, 2021

I got pure joy from your responses, you’re a badass Karlyn! — G. (@ThatGirl_in_NYC) August 5, 2021

Ha! I love that Glenn thinks keeping his “query” to you private is automatic. Transparency goes a long way and he has none. Just shows how unreliable and dishonest media is these days. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) August 5, 2021

The left always changes the meaning of words to make their actions appear legit. Now writing a hit piece is called fact-checking. — Dan Hellman (@danhellman) August 5, 2021

Just fascinating to see exactly how the left makes the narrative sausage. No need to discuss the merits of blood guilt, segregation and “whiteness” theories when you can just try to paint Rufo in a bad light instead. Sorry for your fail, Glenn. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 5, 2021

Clear information that @GlennKesslerWP has a narrative he’s attempting to manufacture and press. Glenn shouldn’t be taken seriously anymore. — Clark Joseph Kent (@ClarkJosephKe13) August 5, 2021

Comforting to know that “fact checkers” are approaching their work with an explicit (conspiracy) theory and then working backwards to confirm that. — Joe T (@Miglet29) August 5, 2021

You wouldn’t want to be tied up with Rufo’s belief that critical race theory is some sort of “anti-White attack,” would you, Karlyn?

Related:

Washington Post: Conservative activists have weaponized critical race theory to claim schools are teaching children to hate one another https://t.co/0gWlzXkbdU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

