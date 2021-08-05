https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nj-gov-murphy-lashes-out-at-anti-vaccination-protesters-you-are-the-ultimate-knuckleheads

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lashed out at anti-vaccination protesters during a speech announcing the state’s extension of the eviction moratorium.

“You’ve lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads. And because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life,” Murphy said to a crowd of anti-vaccination protesters attempting to interrupt the event.

The tense exchange came after Murphy encouraged those in attendance to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying the state was at “an inflection point in our fight, not just against the COVID pandemic, but also against the tremendous upheaval for thousands and thousands of New Jerseyans.”

New Jersey is reporting a case positivity rate of over 5%, with 1,100 new positive cases, 13 deaths, 598 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The numbers have caused the state to extend its eviction and foreclosure moratorium through the end of August, while also adding $500 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program and another $250 million to the utility assistance program.

Murphy later touched on the idea of vaccine mandates, saying he was considering “things in the general neighborhood” of New York City’s policy that mandate vaccination for indoor events.

“A lot of other options are the table for us,” Murphy said.

