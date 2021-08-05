https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/05/apparently-joe-bidens-go-to-constitutional-scholar-to-greenlight-his-unconstitutional-power-grab-was-none-other-than-laurence-tribe/

The other day, Joe Biden admitted that most legal scholars didn’t believe that the eviction moratorium extension would pass constitutional muster, but that he eventually found some who’d give him their blessing.

And evidently one of those yes-men was Harvard’s own celebrated constitutional expert Laurence Tribe:

Biden had accepted the view of chief WH attorney Dana Remus that the eviction moratorium could not be extended. As the furor built, and under pressure from Pelosi and Cori Bush, Biden told his Chief of Staff to seek out guidance of Harvard’s Laurence Tribe – who said it could — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 5, 2021

Because of course Laurence Tribe would say it could.

If you don’t like the answers you get from your trusted lawyers, find other lawyers. Eventually you’ll get the answers you want. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) August 5, 2021

Lol. Shop for a legal opinion until you find someone who will tell you what you want to hear, no matter how obviously wrong it is. — Jacob (@Perrid13) August 5, 2021

Lawyer shopping, on national affairs with the un-Constitutional potential to bankrupt families and dissolve property rights. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) August 5, 2021

If Joe Biden was going to go lawyer shopping, he should’ve at least tried to find someone a little less obviously insane than Laurence Tribe.

TRIBE OHHHH NOOOO — Gerard_Weston_EXE (@ExeGerard) August 5, 2021

lmaoooooooo laurence tribe — Witołd Arwyn Hayes (@WitoldHayes) August 5, 2021

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — DC guy (@Chris44756891) August 5, 2021

The weak following the weaker. — pirkster (@pirkster_jax) August 5, 2021

Really inspires confidence in our leaders.

