The other day, Joe Biden admitted that most legal scholars didn’t believe that the eviction moratorium extension would pass constitutional muster, but that he eventually found some who’d give him their blessing.

And evidently one of those yes-men was Harvard’s own celebrated constitutional expert Laurence Tribe:

Because of course Laurence Tribe would say it could.

If Joe Biden was going to go lawyer shopping, he should’ve at least tried to find someone a little less obviously insane than Laurence Tribe.

Really inspires confidence in our leaders.

