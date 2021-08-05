https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/apple-plans-to-secretly-monitor-all-u-s-iphones-for-child-porn/
Imagine someone sends you a perfectly harmless political media file that you share with a friend. But that file shares a hash with some known child porn file? pic.twitter.com/YdNVB0xfCA
— Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) August 5, 2021
What could possibly go wrong…
Smartphones already act like tracking devices broadcasting the whereabouts of their owners, but Apple is about to open the door to far more advanced forms of smartphone-based voluntary surveillance by launching a new program designed to detect and report iPhone users who are found to have child pornography – known by the academic-speak acronym CSAM – which stands for Child Sexual Abuse Materials. According to a handful of academics who were offered a sneak preview of the company’s plans – then promptly spilled the beans on Twitter, and in interviews with the press.