Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers previously called for the decertification of the 2020 election in Arizona following the groundbreaking Senate hearing last month.

Rogers has led the charge for decertification and a new election and she has been using her large social media platform constantly with powerful messages.

Today she tweeted a link to her petition to decertify the election.

Sign up if you agree we need to decertify the election.https://t.co/VgClJkeunV — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 5, 2021

President Trump knows I am fighting hard for election integrity, which is why he quoted me twice in the same week. If you agree with me and President Trump that we must recall our electors and decertify the 2020 election, add your name and let’s get this done! SIGN THE PETITION TO DECERTIFY THE ELECTION: action.wendyrogers.org/decertify/

