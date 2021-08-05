https://justthenews.com/government/biden-administration-extends-moratorium-repayment-federal-student-loans?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration on Friday extended the pandemic-related extension on repaying federal student loans until Jan. 21, 2022.

The announcement was made by the Education Department, which said the extension would be the final one.

The federal government during the pandemic has kept such loans at 0% interest and paused on collections of defaulted loans, according to Axios.

The current moratorium on payments was originally scheduled to end next month.

