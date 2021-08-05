https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-compares-january-6th-to-civil-war/
Pres. Biden compares Jan. 6 to the Civil War: “Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach the Capitol of the United States of America, the citadel of our democracy. Not even then. But on January the 6th, 2021, they did.” pic.twitter.com/ILFeF4xtbG
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 5, 2021
Biden compares January 6th to Civil War.
“It wasn’t dissent … it was insurrection. It was riot and mayhem. It was radical and chaotic. It was unconstitutional. And maybe most important, it was fundamentally un-American.”
Pres. Biden on Jan. 6 insurrection: “The tragedy of that day deserves the truth above all else. We cannot allow history to be rewritten. We cannot allow the heroism of these officers to be forgotten.” https://t.co/xY8G8YiI04 pic.twitter.com/dSzjo3a1YM
— ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2021
