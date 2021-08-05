https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-compares-january-6th-to-civil-war/

Posted by Kane on August 5, 2021 11:02 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Biden compares January 6th to Civil War.

“It wasn’t dissent … it was insurrection. It was riot and mayhem. It was radical and chaotic. It was unconstitutional. And maybe most important, it was fundamentally un-American.”





You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...