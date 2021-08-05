Bill Gates acknowledged having “several” meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison, that he says he now regrets.

The Microsoft co-founder was asked to explain his relationship with Epstein, a wealthy financier, and what concerns he had during an interview Wednesday on CNN.

“I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge,” Gates told anchor Anderson Cooper.

“When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended, but it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of, you know, being there. There were lots of others in that same situation, but I made a mistake,” he added.

Bill Gates explains his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, saying they shared “several dinners” in which he hoped to raise “billions of philanthropy.” “When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended… it was a huge mistake to spend time with him.” pic.twitter.com/ljBMYD94Ei — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 5, 2021

The New York Times reported in May that the separation of Bill and Melinda Gates was partially motivated by Bill Gates’s interactions dating back to 2011 with Epstein, whom a New York City medical examiner determined died from suicide while behind bars in 2019 after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Their divorce was finalized on Monday.

In addition to the Microsoft co-founder, Epstein reportedly had ties to several public figures, including Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.