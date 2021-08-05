https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610c0b00bbafd42ff5890707
Indonesia’s foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, has announced a “new era of bilateral relations” with the US, as the two countries host a joint training exercise involving more than 3,000 soldiers….
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is warning that Democrats now have gone totally “totalitarian,” that they taken ownership of private property in America and now live by the “might makes right” rule of “t…
Ebrahim Raisi has been sworn in as Iran’s new president, with the ultraconservative cleric calling for US sanctions against the Islamic republic to be lifted as tensions between Tehran and the West co…
Firefighters are working to extinguish dozens of fires across Greece, where over 100 wildfires have started in the past day….