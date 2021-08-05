http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/JQr4kwSR-ms/index.html

“It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there,” Gates said.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday , Gates said he only met with Epstein in the hopes of raising more money to deal with global health issues.

“I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge,” Gates said. “When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended.”

In July 2019, federal prosecutors in New York unsealed a criminal indictment accusing Epstein of having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls, allegations that had circulated around the politically connected businessman for years.