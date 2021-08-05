https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610d4060bbafd42ff58914a6
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards…
Hezbollah militants suffered a backlash in southern Lebanon as villagers confronted members of the group while they were apparently moving rockets and launchers, blocking their vehicles, according to …
The University of Wisconsin is removing a 70-ton boulder from its Madison campus at the request of minority students who view the rock as a symbol of racism…
Fire officials and news reports say a man with a knife has stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo and has been arrested by police after fleeing…
Australian authorities confirmed on Friday that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexual intercourse without consent over a 2019 allegation of rape in the country’s Parliament House…