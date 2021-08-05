https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/blue-alert-nationwide-alert-issued-for-suspect-who-shot-police-officer/

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – A Blue Alert was issued late Wednesday evening out of the Texas coastal city of Corpus Christi. While details are still being released, here is what we know so far.

BREAKING: Police officer shot several times, in critical condition, suspect on the loose in Corpus Christi, Texas. **MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR: 20-year-old Joshua Powell, 5’8”, 155lbs — ARMED AND DANGEROUS.. DO NOT APPROACH pic.twitter.com/cxg68LsRi0 — United States News Block (@USNewsBlock) August 4, 2021

According to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter site: around 2:14 pm local time, officers were dispatched to a disturbance on progress call. Shortly after arriving at the scene, the suspect being sought, 20-year-old Joshua Powell, opened fire on the officers. One of them was struck.

“Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez sustained major injuries but is in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital,” reported the Blotter.

Search is on for the suspect who police say shot a @CorpusChristiPD officer – A 20 year veteran of the force #officershot #leo #CorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/eBrCvh1n6c — KZTV Action 10 News (@Action10News) August 4, 2021

The DPS released a statement that included a photo of the suspect and his vehicle.

Joshua Powell is a 20-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes, he is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants around the 5900 Block of Weber Road in Corpus Christi, where the shooting took place.

He is believed to be driving a 1999 green Buick Regal with the Texas license plate CSC1880.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Sadly, not everyone was concerned about the suspect at large, and chimed in on social media.

In Corpus Christi… like… what am I supposed to do about a police officer situation 200 fucking miles away? https://t.co/loqHtIX3Mc — Scott Lynch (@salynch) August 5, 2021

Why did I get this “blue alert” for Corpus Christi if I’m in HTX? Why does this alert even exist? Why do they put out an alert for someone who hurt an officer but not a child? Do they really think this alert is a good look for them? Nothing but a bunch of thugs. Fuck the police. pic.twitter.com/KGErpHLFnn — pez gordo (@pezgordo42) August 5, 2021

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Dominguez, his family and the members of the Corpus Christi law enforcement community.

BROOKLYN, IL – A yet-to-be-identified police officer was killed during the early morning hours of August 4th while attempting to disable a fleeing vehicle that was the subject of a police pursuit, according to reports.

A second incident involving a different vehicle reportedly also crashed into a police roadblock established at the scene of the officer killed, resulting in a non-fatal shooting of a suspect in the vehicle and the arrest of all the occupants inside.

While few details have been afforded by officials on the matter, here are the details known thus far.

A Brooklyn, Illinois officer was killed trying to stop a fleeing suspect and a driver was arrested after driving through the barricade at officers. https://t.co/sQ1iMV09F3 — WSIL News (@WSILNews) August 4, 2021

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on August 4th, police were pursuing a red Dodge Charger. Officials have not shared what prompted the original police chase of the driver, with reports noting that the chase had originally began at an unspecified nightclub.

A Brooklyn Police officer was reportedly deploying stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge when he was fatally struck by the Dodge Charger.

The Dodge Charger was able to flee the scene, with the Illinois State Police saying that the vehicle was later found abandoned in the neighboring state of Missouri.

While both the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Brooklyn Police were working the scene at the McKinley Bridge where the Brooklyn Police officer was fatally struck, the driver of an unspecified vehicle crashed into the roadblock established at approximately 3:50 a.m., colliding with several police vehicles and nearly striking officers.

Deputies from the MCSD and BPD officers fired shots into the vehicle and non-fatally struck the driver. Said vehicle then crashed into two Illinois State Police vehicles after the shooting.

Four people inside of the vehicle, including the driver, were taken into custody. The unidentified driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigations into both incidents are currently ongoing.

Please follow Law Enforcement Today as we continue to gather further insight into these developing cases.

In an update to a previous report regarding an officer fatally stabbed at a transit station outside the Pentagon building that occurred on August 3rd, officials have still yet to identify the officer killed, but some additional context was shared regarding the incident.

It was confirmed that the unidentified assailant who stabbed the Pentagon Police officer was the subject that was fatally shot by officers responding to the scene of the incident.

A statement was also released by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency regarding the officer killed, which reads as follows:

“The Pentagon Force Protection Agency mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Officer’s family. Additional info on the officer will be forthcoming, following full next of kin notification.”

The Metropolitan Police Department also took to Twitter to share condolences for the fallen officer:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the line of duty death of a [Pentagon Police officer] officer during today’s tragic events at the Pentagon. The men and women of MPD offer our condolences, thoughts, and prayers to PFPA for their loss and to the officer’s family and friends.”

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the line of duty death of a @PFPAOfficial officer during today’s tragic events at the Pentagon. The men and women of MPD offer our condolences, thoughts, and prayers to PFPA for their loss and to the officer’s family and friends. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 3, 2021

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released a statement as well, ordering flags to be flown at half-mast to honor the fallen officer:

“On behalf of everyone working at the Pentagon, and across the Department of Defense, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones and colleagues of the Pentagon Force Protection Officer who died as a result of injuries he received this morning.”

“I have ordered to half-mast the flags flown on the Pentagon Reservation in honor of his loss. This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We are forever grateful for that service and the courage with which it is rendered.”

Here’s our previous report regarding the incident.

_

WASHINGTON, DC – An incident that occurred at a transit station outside the Pentagon on August 3rd reportedly resulted in an officer being fatally stabbed and a suspect being fatally shot by law enforcement.

Limited details have been shared by officials on the matter, and it is not yet confirmed if the stabbing of the unidentified officer is connected to the fatal shooting of the unidentified suspect.

Here are the details known so far.

Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagonhttps://t.co/vNacplbAix — KRGV CHANNEL 5 NEWS (@krgv) August 3, 2021

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on August 3rd, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted that the Pentagon was on lockdown due to an incident occurring at the nearby transit center:

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.”

Roughly one hour after said announcement, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shared an update that the lockdown was lifted:

“The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic.”

The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

The Associated Press reported that a “Pentagon police officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.”

Reporters for the Associated Press that were near the scene of the incident claimed to have heard multiple gunshots, a brief pause, and then one additional gunshot. One of the outlets journalists also claimed to have heard police yelling the word “shooter” during the incident.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency shared an update on the incident, saying that the scene is secure but still active:

“The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City.”

The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

Authorities have not shared any other details on the matter as of this writing.

Please follow Law Enforcement Today as we continue to gather further insight into this developing investigation.

In other news coming out of Washington, DC, we at Law Enforcement Today recently reported on a knife-wielding suspect that allegedly attacked an MPD officer back in July.

Here’s that previous report.

_

WASHINGTON, D.C.- According to reports, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced that an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (knife) offense that occurred on the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

MPD announces an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense and Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. Release: https://t.co/LELPrePVOd pic.twitter.com/Q3ECy4c0qS — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 21, 2021

Police stated that at approximately 8:03 p.m., the suspect was shoplifting inside of an establishment at the above location. A Special police officer confronted the suspect who then brandished a knife and attempted to stab the officer.

The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. On Tuesday, July 20th, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Monet Singleton, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (knife).

In a separate incident, a Westchester, New York man is now facing several charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly stabbed a police officer in an unprovoked attack in May.

Police said that the officer had been directing traffic at a construction site in the area of Beacon Hill Drive in Dobbs Ferry on May 20th when the suspect, identified as Matthew Burke, stabbed him in the head with a knife.

Knife-wielding man charged with attempted murder of cop in Westchester Countyhttps://t.co/ZAorGIAcTw — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 23, 2021

Burke was apprehended minutes after the attack by police officers and utility and construction workers who witnesses the incident. Authorities said that Burke has been indicted on several counts, including first and second degree attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of assault.

District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement:

“This aggressive attack of a police officer is shocking and shows the danger these public servants face in the line of duty. We are committed to ensuring justice for this officer and holding the attacker accountable for his actions.”

In Los Angeles, an investigation is ongoing after officers opened fire on a person armed with a knife in the Pico-Union neighborhood on July 26th.

LAPD News: On 7/26 around 8:45pm ofcrs responded to a call of an ADW susp w/ a knife near Pico & Union. Ofcrs arrived & encountered the susp & an OIS occurred. Susp was struck, taken to the hospital & is in stable condition. Knife is at scene. No ofcrs injured. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 27, 2021

Authorities stated that police responded to the intersection of West Pico Boulevard and South Union Avenue to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 8:45 p.m. Arriving officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with a knife. Officers discharged their duty weapons on the armed individual.

As of this writing, no further details about the shooting have been released. The unidentified armed person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured in the incident and a knife was located at the scene.

In Mansfield, Ohio, a suspect was fatally shot by Mansfield Police after stabbing a man and confronting officers with a knife. The incident happened on the evening of July 29th at an apartment located at 300 Wood Street.

Chief of Police Keith Porch said that officers were dispatched to the apartment for a 911 hand-up call around 5:28 p.m. When they arrived, they hear a 31-year-old man yelling for help.

Suspect accused of stabbing man, confronting officers with knife dies after being shot by Mansfield Police https://t.co/v7H78P0Cgh — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) July 31, 2021

As officers approached the apartment, they encountered James Haynes armed with a knife in front of a nearby apartment. Porch said officers immediately gave a verbal direct order to Haynes to drop the knife.

He refused to comply with officers as he moved towards the apartment window that he started to break out of. An officer attempted to Taser him, but it had no effect. According to Porch, Haynes then began to enter the apartment through the window while still armed with the knife as the victim continued to yell for help.

As Haynes made his way back into the apartment, officers shot him. When officers forced their way into the apartment, Hayes confronted them with a knife again, resulting in the officers shooting him.

Haynes was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The stabbing victim was also taken to a hospital to be treated as he was stabbed several times. Neither officer was hurt in the incident.

_

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

