https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-afl-cio-president-richard-trumka-is-dead/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

🚨🚨 Politico: AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dead at 72 https://t.co/EmKXvDoNyg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2021

Just hit the wires in the past few minutes.

Richard Trumka, president of the powerful AFL-CIO labor organization, has died unexpectedly, two sources told POLITICO. Trumka, 72, had served as president of the federation, which represents more than 12.5 million workers, for more than a decade and has been a close ally of the Biden White House.

Trumka died of what was believed to be a heart attack, a source familiar with the matter said. It was unclear when exactly it occurred though believed to have taken place either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Staff at the AFL-CIO were informed of the death on Thursday morning.