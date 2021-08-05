https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-afl-cio-union-boss-richard-trumka-dies-unexpectedly/

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO labor organization boss has died unexpectedly.

Sources told Politico Trumka, 72, died of a heart attack.

Trumka was a very close ally to the Biden White House.

Politico reported:

Trumka, 72, had served as president of the federation, which represents more than 12.5 million workers, for more than a decade and has been a close ally of the Biden White House.

Trumka died of what was believed to be a heart attack, a source familiar with the matter said. It was unclear when exactly it occurred though believed to have taken place either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Staff at the AFL-CIO were informed of the death on Thursday morning.