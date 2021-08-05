https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bryson-dechambeau-defiant-i-dont-need-the-vaccine/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

“The thing is, the vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent it from happening,” DeChambeau told Golfchannel.com after practicing on Wednesday for the WGC-St. Jude Invitational. “That’s where for me, I’m young enough, I’d rather give it to people that need it. I don’t need it. I’m healthy. I’m a young individual that will continue to be healthy and continue to work on my health. But I don’t think that taking a vaccine away from someone that could need it is a good thing.”

Continue reading…

After testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Olympics, Bryson DeChambeau shared he doesn’t plan on getting vaccinated anytime soon. His full comments on the vaccine and his experience with coronavirus: https://t.co/NfMX0IO3Ux pic.twitter.com/u5t8tJHeVU — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 4, 2021

Twitter leftists are triggered…