Posted by Kane on August 5, 2021 1:38 am

“The thing is, the vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent it from happening,” DeChambeau told Golfchannel.com after practicing on Wednesday for the WGC-St. Jude Invitational. “That’s where for me, I’m young enough, I’d rather give it to people that need it. I don’t need it. I’m healthy. I’m a young individual that will continue to be healthy and continue to work on my health. But I don’t think that taking a vaccine away from someone that could need it is a good thing.”

Twitter leftists are triggered…

