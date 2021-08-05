https://www.oann.com/canada-posts-c3-23-billion-trade-surplus-in-june/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=canada-posts-c3-23-billion-trade-surplus-in-june



FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen behind fencing in the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen behind fencing in the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

August 5, 2021

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion)in June, the largest since September 2008, as exports jumped by 8.7% and imports fell by 1.0%, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June.

($1=1.2508 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jason Neely)

