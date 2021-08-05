https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/05/carl-lewis-takes-a-flamethrower-to-the-u-s-mens-4x100-relay-team-after-6th-place-finish-at-the-olympics/

Carl Lewis held nothing back — and we do mean NOTHING — in his scathing critique of the U.S. Men’s 4×100 relay team after their failure to medal at the Tokyo Olympics:

OUCH! The team finished 6th and failed to qualify for the finals:

He does know a little bit about the sport:

And “it was that bad”:

911, we’d like to report a quadruple murder:

They really haven’t had a good run of late:

“Who needs to take control,” asks this ESPNer:

Well, here’s one idea:

