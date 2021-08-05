https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/05/carl-lewis-takes-a-flamethrower-to-the-u-s-mens-4x100-relay-team-after-6th-place-finish-at-the-olympics/

Carl Lewis held nothing back — and we do mean NOTHING — in his scathing critique of the U.S. Men’s 4×100 relay team after their failure to medal at the Tokyo Olympics:

The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay. The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU kids I saw . — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) August 5, 2021

OUCH! The team finished 6th and failed to qualify for the finals:

The great @Carl_Lewis does not mince words about the Men’s 4×100 performance and failing to qualify for the final with a 6th place finish. @WLWT #TeamUSA #Olympics https://t.co/98BGJuP3gv — Steven Albritton (@StevenAlbritton) August 5, 2021

He does know a little bit about the sport:

Well, here’s an opinion that will reverberate throughout the track world. I think this guy knows a thing or two about sprinting. https://t.co/eNk7H6WvJW — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) August 5, 2021

And “it was that bad”:

yeah … it was that bad https://t.co/40qgYmQbih — The Ringer (@ringer) August 5, 2021

911, we’d like to report a quadruple murder:

Carl Lewis with the absolutely savage quadruple homicide tonight. https://t.co/64MvPIj0SC — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 5, 2021

They really haven’t had a good run of late:

Ato Bolden said on broadcast that they don’t practice as much as other countries. Not a #Tokyo2020 thing, either. No medals since Athens 2004, no #Gold since Syndey 2000 in Men’s #Athletics 4x100m Relay. Dropped batons. DQs. Bad passes. #TeamUSA can’t figure it out! #Olympics https://t.co/nsaF4c44MN — Jeff D #TeamUSA 🇺🇸 (@JeffDLowe) August 5, 2021

“Who needs to take control,” asks this ESPNer:

There is no way in the world these men wanted to underperform. They must be torn up inside. What needs to change? They can surely learn from this failure, right? Who needs to take control? What needs to happen to get everyone on the same page and working as a team? 💔 https://t.co/u1FEekRfOr — Kathy Johnson Clarke, OLY (@kathyjohnsongym) August 5, 2021

Well, here’s one idea:

Make Carl the coach https://t.co/BG7Fy7pcRj — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) August 5, 2021

***

