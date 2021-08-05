https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566590-cbo-says-infrastructure-bill-would-add-256-billion-to-deficit-over-10-years

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday released an analysis saying the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package would add $256 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade, a difficult pill to swallow for GOP senators who have insisted on paying for the entire cost of the legislation.

The budget office estimates the bill would increase discretionary spending by $415 billion over 10 years while increasing revenues by $50 billion and decreasing direct spending by $110 billion.

“On net, the legislation would add $256 billion to projected deficits over that period,” CBO reported in its summary.

The bipartisan group of senators who negotiated the bill with the White House says it would spend $550 billion in new money over the current budget baseline. That means just more than half of the new spending — $294 billion — would be offset by pay-fors, according to CBO’s stringent standards for scoring legislation.

Many Republicans have said for weeks that they wanted to see an official analysis showing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is being “credibly” paid for.

“We need to get a score, so we need to see whether the proposal is credibly paid for,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress | Private sector adds 330K jobs in July, well short of expectations Senate panel advances first three spending bills McConnell lays out GOP demands for government-funding deal MORE (R-Ky.) said in late June, when he said he was undecided over whether to support the legislation.

McConnell was one of 17 Republicans who voted last week to proceed to the bill, though that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll support final passage.

The CBO score backs up conservative Republicans who criticized some of the bill’s pay-fors as budget gimmicks.

“It’s easy to get so wrapped up in it and so wrapped up with the things that you see in the bill that are good … sometimes when you get so wrapped up in that, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that the pay-fors are fake,” said Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeKaine says he has votes to pass Iraq War repeal in Senate New hurdle slows trillion infrastructure bill This week: Senate starts infrastructure sprint MORE (R-Utah).

“As much as half of the pay-fors are just fake,” he added.

CBO’s projection comes as a disappointment to fiscal hawks in Congress but not as a total surprise.

The lead authors of the legislation, including Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSenate eyeing possible weekend finish for T infrastructure bill Kaine says he has votes to pass Iraq War repeal in Senate Overnight Defense: Senate panel votes to scrap Iraq war authorizations | Police officer fatally stabbed outside Pentagon ID’d | Biden admin approves first Taiwan arms sale MORE (R-Ohio), had already acknowledged to colleagues that the budget office had signaled it would assess the various pay-fors in the legislation as covering only part of the bill’s overall cost.

Portman’s staff has worked for weeks to give other Senate Republican offices advanced notice that the CBO would rate the pay-fors as only partially covering the cost of the bill.

The Ohio Republican and his staff have also pointed to additional materials, such as CBO estimates that aren’t included in the official score, that indicate the real-world budgetary impact of the infrastructure bill won’t add as much to the deficit as Thursday’s estimate suggests.

Those arguments appear to be persuasive, as senators said they don’t expect a significant drop-off in support now that the CBO score has been released.

Several Republican swing votes had already said they wouldn’t have a problem with a cost analysis showing that $550 billion in new spending was not fully offset.

“The Congressional Budget Office has long been hamstrung by rules that make them always wrong. They’ve never been exactly right,” said Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungKaine says he has votes to pass Iraq War repeal in Senate Overnight Defense: Senate panel votes to scrap Iraq war authorizations | Police officer fatally stabbed outside Pentagon ID’d | Biden admin approves first Taiwan arms sale Senate panel votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations MORE (R-Ind.) on Monday. “There’s real-world score-keeping, as my constituents understand, like when you claw back unused COVID money or use other unspent government monies.

“The Congressional Budget Office doesn’t give credit for that and instead counts that as a whole in the spending,” he added. “My constituents are smart enough to understand that that’s an artificial score. So I’m not troubled by it. I dive into the particulars and look at the real-world accounting, as opposed to Washington, D.C., CBO accounting.”

The budget score on Thursday was released shortly after the CBO said it expects the federal deficit to hit $3 trillion this year. It also projected an average annual deficit of $1.2 trillion for 2022 to 2031.

