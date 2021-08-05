https://www.theblaze.com/news/chair-of-la-county-board-of-supervisors-issues-executive-order-to-require-county-employees-to-get-vaccinated

Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Hilda Solis issued an executive order on Wednesday to mandate that all county employees furnish proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 1.

The orders declares that, “The Chief Executive Officer, in consultation with the Office of County Counsel and the Departments of Human Resources and Public Health, establish a mandatory vaccination policy, effective immediately, which requires all County employees to provide proof of full vaccination by October 1, 2021.”

In a statement about the move, Solis said that there would be exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

“Today, the County is reporting another 3,734 new cases, 1,242 hospitalizations, and tragically, 16 deaths. When the County marked its re-opening on June 15, there were only 210 confirmed cases, fewer than 220 were hospitalized with COVID-19, and the positivity rate sat at an incredibly low 0.6%,” Solis said in the Wednesday statement. “However, with the rapid spread of the Delta variant, our daily cases have increased nearly eighteen-fold and hospitalizations more than five-fold. As vaccinations continue at a pace slower than what is necessary to slow the spread, the need for immediate action is great.”

Two members of the LA City Council on Wednesday introduced a motion to impose a requirement that people must get at least one vaccine dose in order to enter various indoor establishments.

A portion of the motion that LA City Council President Nury Martinez shared on social media declares: “I THEREFORE MOVE, that the City Council instruct the City Attorney to prepare and present an ordinance that would require eligible individuals to have received at least one dose of vaccination to enter indoor spaces, including but not limited to, restaurants, bars, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas, and entertainment centers such as stadiums, concert venues, and movie theaters.”

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Tuesday called for LA County to require proof of vaccination for people to engage in some indoor activities.

“I urge the County to require proof of vaccination for certain indoor activities, including dining in restaurants, exercising in gyms, and attending public performances and events,” Feuer wrote in a letter.

