Not content with the multi-leveled fail that was his “one-term governor” attempted troll of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist, who is also running to become that state’s governor again, requested retweets for the following reason:

In the replies was a different request for retweets that has now eclipsed Crist’s number by far:

LOL!

Maybe Charlie should just put the Twitter down for a while.

Womp womp!

