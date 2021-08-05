https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/05/complete-disaster-glenn-greenwald-mocks-cnn-and-msnbcs-disastrous-ratings-in-short-yet-painfully-accurate-thread/

Without their ‘bad orange man’ to yell about nonstop, our pals at CNN and MSNBC’s ratings are in the toilet.

Which almost makes losing Trump worth it.

Almost.

When you look at the state the country is in right now though and the constant eff-ups from the Biden administration we’d take those mean tweets and shrieking outlets all day every day. Glenn Greenwald was good enough to mock and humiliate CNN, MSNBC, and all of their hosts and shows in a short but sweet (painful) thread:

One of the most alarming signs for CNN in the post-Trump era was when all their prime-time shows dropped below 1m viewers. Now on MSNBC, both Joy Reid and Brian Williams are under 1m, with Chris Hayes soon to follow. Meanwhile, CNN can now barely get 500,000. Complete disaster. pic.twitter.com/qrqxD2h3p4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 4, 2021

Under 1 million.

Ouch.

With Chris Hayes soon to follow.

Gotta look for those small wins, right?

Even worse for them are the numbers of viewers they have under 55: almost none. They’re soon going to have fewer than **100,000** total viewers under 55. With Trump gone, their audience is almost completely gone, too. It’s stunning: pic.twitter.com/w2doEIYkxN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 4, 2021

Almost NONE under 55.

Wow.

Not the network that employs Chris “Iroc-Z” Cuomo, Jeffrey Toobin and @jaketapper ??? — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) August 4, 2021

Toobin.

Heh.

Right nobody wants to watch State run party propaganda. — Mr. Tasty Media (@mediachecker) August 5, 2021

Not even Lefties, apparently.

Maybe people just quit going to airports. — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) August 5, 2021

What purpose are they serving if they can’t attract viewers? Perhaps ratings aren’t their primary objective. — Kaspar Hauser (@z_rathustra) August 5, 2021

Perhaps.

CNN and MSNBC? Couldn’t happen to a better, more deserving couple of outlets.

***

