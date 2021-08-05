https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/05/complete-disaster-glenn-greenwald-mocks-cnn-and-msnbcs-disastrous-ratings-in-short-yet-painfully-accurate-thread/

Without their ‘bad orange man’ to yell about nonstop, our pals at CNN and MSNBC’s ratings are in the toilet.

Which almost makes losing Trump worth it.

Almost.

When you look at the state the country is in right now though and the constant eff-ups from the Biden administration we’d take those mean tweets and shrieking outlets all day every day. Glenn Greenwald was good enough to mock and humiliate CNN, MSNBC, and all of their hosts and shows in a short but sweet (painful) thread:

Under 1 million.

Ouch.

With Chris Hayes soon to follow.

Gotta look for those small wins, right?

Almost NONE under 55.

Wow.

Toobin.

Heh.

Not even Lefties, apparently.

Perhaps.

CNN and MSNBC? Couldn’t happen to a better, more deserving couple of outlets.

***

Related:

‘We’ll wait’: Megyn Kelly comes out SWINGING at Gov. Cuomo for claiming his ‘gestures’ were just to convey warmth and DAAAMN

‘We know it was you, FREDO!’ Chris Cuomo under FIRE for helping his big bro draft statements about sexual harassment allegations

THAT’S THE STRUGGLE! Rep. Cori Bush’s homeless stunt surrounded by brand new pillows and OREOs a colossal yet HILARIOUS fail (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...