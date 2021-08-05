https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/conspiracy-theory-aborted-babies-organ-harvesting-leads-true-government-funded/

According to a bombshell report from Judicial Watch on Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has paid at least $2.7 million into a University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) initiative that allegedly employs a tissue bank with organs from aborted fetuses.

Alex Jones the host of ‘InfoWars‘ who has been blocked by Youtube, Facebook and other tech companies because of claims that his show “Infowars “expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics,” according to Spotify’s own words.

In 2019 Alex Jones appeared on the podcast show ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to explain how fetal organ harvesting works and people went on to call him insane and a conspiracy theorist for making the suggestion.

Jack Posobiec shared a clip to Twitter from the podcast of Alex Jones in early 2019.

Here is Al*x J*nes on Rogan in early 2019 explaining how fetal organ harvesting works. They called him insane for suggesting this goes on pic.twitter.com/ONUpgBA4mS — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 5, 2021

Newsweek in 2019 responded to the podcast and wrote, “Alex Jones, Joe Rogan War Leads to Conspiracy Theory Meltdown, InfoWars Host Says Babies Harvested For Organs”

Rawstory news also made a similar headline, “Alex Jones has irrational ragegasm on Trump conspiracy theory over abortions for organ harvesting”

Pitt’s alleged interest in harvesting fetal organs for a research known as the GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project, or GUDMAP, is detailed in hundreds of pages of public documents requests received by Judicial Watch. The university requested more funds, although it is unclear how much it received.

Pitt’s proposal stated that it aimed to “create a pipeline for the acquisition, quality control, and distribution of human genitourinary [urinary and genital organs and functions] samples gathered throughout development (6-42 weeks gestation).” More than ten months of pregnancy is represented by 42 weeks.

Back in 2015, Pitt told HHS that it has been “collecting fetal tissue for over 10 years … includ[ing] liver, heart, gonads, legs, brain, genitourinary tissues including kidneys, ureters and bladders.”

An experiment involving grafting fetal scalps with “full-thickness human skin” onto mice was discussed at a session earlier this year in Pennsylvania’s state house.

The tissue for that experiment came from the university’s human tissue bank. Grants from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is led by top coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, were also used to fund the research. While the exact amount of federal money spent on the project is unknown, it was supported through two substantial grants — one for $1,498,642 and the other for $430,270.

The alleged harvesting also had a special focus on harvesting minority fetal tissue according to Judicial Watch — something Center for Medical Progress founder David Daleiden described as “racist.”

The University of Pittsburgh has denied any wrongdoing.

“The University of Pittsburgh complies with rigorous regulatory and ethical oversight of fetal tissue research,” Paul Supowitz, the university’s vice-chancellor, previously told lawmakers. “The researchers in this matter followed all applicable federal and state guidelines and regulations (with Pennsylvania having one of the most restrictive set of requirements in the nation), as well as strict protocols approved by the University. The University’s Institutional Review Board approved the acquisition of stem cells.”

In a statement, the University tried to rationalize harvesting by claiming that their bounty could be used to treat deadly diseases.

“Researchers at Pitt and other leading medical research institutions use fetal tissue in certain instances because it has proven to be an important method for combatting and curing some of our most devastating diseases, including ALS, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, spinal cord injury and others,” read the statement.

