https://www.dailywire.com/news/cori-bush-spent-70000-on-private-security-now-shes-doubling-down-on-defunding-the-police

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) stated that she will continue supporting “defunding the police” while paying tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars for private security.

During a Wednesday interview with CBS News about the CDC’s recent eviction moratorium, Bush was briefly pressed about her choice to use one-third of her campaign funds for security guards while advocating for the removal of funding from law enforcement.

“You faced some criticism in recent weeks over your push to defund the police,” noted one of the anchors. “Campaign records show that you spent roughly $70,000 on private security, and some critics say that move is hypocritical. What’s your response to those critics?”

“I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life,” replied Bush after alleging that she experiences death threats from white supremacists. “And I have too much work to do. There are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend ten more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here, to do the work. So suck it up. And defunding the police has to happen; we need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets, because we’re trying to save lives.”

Cori Bush: I’m going to make sure I have private security but defunding the police needs to happen. pic.twitter.com/6jbv4HLlGs — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) August 5, 2021

As The Daily Wire detailed last month, Bush’s campaign spent $54,120.92 between April and June for “security services” to a firm called RS&T Security Consulting. She also paid $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for “security services” over the same period. She has spent over $100,000 on private security so far this year.

According to a recent report from The Daily Caller released earlier this year, other “Squad” members also spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on private security.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) paid $24,279.13 for “security” on January 25, as well as $3,986.60 for “security services” on January 19 and $849.22 on February 2. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) spent $3,103.61 for her personal security, while Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) spent $4,186.75.

Conservatives on social media quickly slammed Bush for her position.

“President Biden takes his marching orders from this defund-the-police radical,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

“Listen carefully,” commented YAF president and former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker. “This is who is driving the agenda for the left.”

“Biden said a couple weeks back that Republicans were ‘lying’ when they claim Democrats want to defund the police,” noted Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross. “Cori Bush is, at least for the time being, one of the more influential Democrats on the national stage.”

“This is really bad messaging. She represents a district in which violent crime is a daily worry for her constituents,” said former Congressman Joe Walsh. “If I were one of her constituents, I’d have some questions for her.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

