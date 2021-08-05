https://nypost.com/2021/08/05/andrew-cuomo-lounges-poolside-as-sexual-harassment-scandal-swirls/
Not a care in the world, eh, Andy?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lounged poolside with his secretary at the Executive Mansion Thursday despite deafening calls for his resignation, almost-certain impending impeachment and multiple criminal investigations into his serial sex-harassment scandal.
In photos exclusively obtained by The Post, Cuomo, 63, was captured relaxing on a chair, feet up.
Nearby, a woman identified by two close former Cuomo aides as his secretary, Stephanie Benton, typed on a laptop, wearing a summer jumper, flip-flops cast aside.
Last month, Benton accompanied Cuomo to Manhattan as he was set to be grilled by investigators on the scandal.
A spokesman for the governor declined comment.
Cuomo has been largely holed up in the Albany sprawl since Tuesday when independent investigators retained by state Attorney General Letitia James released a blockbuster report in which they concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, in violation of state and federal law.
Aside from a video in which he again denied ever touching anybody inappropriately, Cuomo has kept in hiding ever since, as he plots his next desperate move to try and keep his political career alive.