Senator Ted Cruz stopped by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on the ongoing COVID pandemic; saying Joe Biden simply “does not care” that illegal immigrants are spreading the disease throughout Texas.

“This is the biggest super-spreader in the country,” said Hannity. “Any American that’s infected because Joe’s not enforcing the laws of this country, you can blame Joe Biden.”

“You’re exactly right. People across the state of Texas are pissed. People are dying, and Joe Biden doesn’t care. Kids are getting assaulted; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t care… We’ve had over a million illegal immigrants in the last six months, and they don’t care,” said Cruz.

“They released 7,000 migrants into McAllen, Texas all of whom were positive with COVID. That’s 5% of the population of the city,” concluded the Senator.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made similar comments this week, urging the President to focus on illegal immigration.

“Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” said the Republican.

