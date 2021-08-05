http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/hiL2MNW-iw4/Andrew-Cuomo-isn-t-the-first-New-York-governor-to-16366049.php
Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign piled up this week after state attorney general Letitia James released a damning report Tuesday detailing sexual harassment allegations against the Democratic governor. State lawmakers, members of Congress and even President Joe Biden said Cuomo should resign, with no major figures in the state or national Democratic Party still defending him.
So far, the embattled governor has resisted those calls, as he did earlier this year when the allegations first came to light, leaving many predicting that the Democratic-controlled state legislature will impeach him later this summer.