New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio once again called for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a Thursday press conference, as Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal continues to grow.

“Good Morning Mr. Mayor,” led a reporter. “If we could start by talking about the situation with Gov. Cuomo. You’ve spoken about it quite a bit, but I’m hoping that you can provide more information about the effect that the ongoing issues surrounding the Governor are having on important issues here for the city, like battling COVID, getting rent relief money out, advocating for federal resources. What effect is that situation having on situations like those for us?”

“It’s hurting the people of New York State and New York City,” de Blasio said, “there’s no question.”

“You know, a guy who spends 11 hours having to testify about his sexual harassment and assault is not a guy who is focusing on fighting COVID, or getting us federal aid, or getting rent relief money to people who need it,” he said.

“The rent relief situation is a very telling example. Sometimes people say ‘oh, look at these other states, they don’t do things the same way we do.’ But 48 other states managed to get their rent relief money out,” de Blasio said, slamming not only the scandal but Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, for anyone who is saying how great New York State is,” de Blasio said, “New York State dropped the ball on rent relief. And one of the reasons must have been a distracted governor.”

“We’ve got hundreds of thousands of people who need that money. The federal government sent it to us. It’s still not in the hands of New Yorkers. It’s crazy,” de Blasio said.

“Here’s another example: homelessness,” de Blasio said. “We came to an agreement with the State Legislature to raise the value of the homeless vouchers so that more and more people who are homeless get an apartment. The City Council passed legislation as well. Everybody was aligned.”

“All it needs is a signature from the governor to help people who are homeless get an apartment. The governor has not managed to sign that bill weeks and weeks after it got passed. So again, that was the middle of June when that bill got passed, now it’s the beginning of August, no action whatsoever.”

“So, it’s time for him to leave,” de Blasio said. “Let the lieutenant-governor take over, and let her get to work solving these problems with us. Because people are hurting right now, and they need leaders who can focus and not be in the middle of defending themselves against endless charges against them.”

