https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/05/dem-partys-most-influential-women-reportedly-met-to-deal-with-torrent-of-bad-press-about-kamala-harris/
Not long ago some polling data came out that helped explain why VP Kamala Harris isn’t spending too much time in the public eye”
These polls might help explain why you’ve been seeing less of Kamala Harris https://t.co/PGkHDyH5s5
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 31, 2021
Now Axios is reporting that Democrats are scrambling to figure out how to address the “torrent of bad press” Harris is getting these days:
NEW: A group of the Democratic Party’s most influential women met for a dinner last month to game out how to defend VP Harris and her chief of staff against a torrent of bad press.
It’s a telling event so early in the Biden-Harris administration.https://t.co/r3sZby9OEc
— Axios (@axios) August 5, 2021
These were old friends getting together for the first time since the pandemic began, and celebrating a Democratic president after the Trump years. But the dinner had an urgent purpose. https://t.co/zUzcWxRJUe
— Axios (@axios) August 5, 2021
There’s either a wagon circling in progress, or the Democrats are sorting out their alternatives.
Huh. https://t.co/MBJGqTypzP pic.twitter.com/mZH1Of7IZV
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) August 5, 2021
Yeah, at fewer than 8 months in—she’s a dumpster fire. https://t.co/wWJmyrGB3B pic.twitter.com/mZFJxbGXNR
— Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) August 5, 2021
Kamala went from being out front and the face of handling every crisis to being shoved into a locker. https://t.co/OwfeMXBXyS
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 5, 2021
Joe Biden went from putting Kamala Harris on that bus to now throwing her under the bus. https://t.co/TCkjlHowol
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 5, 2021
The Biden admin and Dems know they have a big problem on their hands.
Our 2024 “frontrunner” folks
— Javier O’Neill💙 (@Oilystool) August 5, 2021
Is anyone surprised? Her campaign was pretty terrible and collapsed before a vote was even cast. This seems like more of the same really.
— Quigs (@Quigs8816) August 5, 2021
And since then Kamala has been completely sidelined. https://t.co/D55GyAVHDJ
— Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) August 5, 2021
The bad press is completely deserved.
— Daniel Lee (@granitesentry) August 5, 2021
And because the Democrats are incredibly predictable, you know what might happen next:
Let me guess, their brilliant strategy will boil down to calling her critics “sexist” and “racist”https://t.co/JKeZCGrSad
— Jeremy Lowe (@ConfiscateDeez) August 5, 2021
Oh, for sure!