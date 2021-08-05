https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/05/dem-partys-most-influential-women-reportedly-met-to-deal-with-torrent-of-bad-press-about-kamala-harris/

Not long ago some polling data came out that helped explain why VP Kamala Harris isn’t spending too much time in the public eye”

Now Axios is reporting that Democrats are scrambling to figure out how to address the “torrent of bad press” Harris is getting these days:

There’s either a wagon circling in progress, or the Democrats are sorting out their alternatives.

The Biden admin and Dems know they have a big problem on their hands.

And because the Democrats are incredibly predictable, you know what might happen next:

Oh, for sure!

