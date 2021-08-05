https://www.theblaze.com/news/actblue-cuomo-sex-allegations-impeach

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was dealt another damaging blow after a major Democratic fundraising platform booted him on Thursday.

The scandal-plagued governor has faced a growing chorus of calls for his resignation since New York state Attorney General Leticia James released her damaging report Tuesday confirming sexual harassment claims.

As of Thursday afternoon, ActBlue removed pages from their website meant to raise funds for Cuomo’s election campaign and his political action committee.

“You have attempted to make a contribution to a fundraising page that has no active recipients,” read an error message according to Axios. “Either the page’s owner has removed all committees or organizations from the page, or we have concluded processing contributions for these committees or organizations.”

ActBlue also confirmed in an email to Axios that they would no longer be collecting donations for Cuomo.

Cuomo vehemently denied the allegations in a pre-recorded video where he apologized for causing discomfort among some female accusers but flat out rejected other allegations.

“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” Cuomo said.

“I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he added. “That is just not who I am. And that is not who I have ever been.”

The New York legislature is expected to begin impeachment proceedings against Cuomo after members of his own party said he was not fit to serve in his political office any longer. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and President Joe Biden have all called for him to resign.

New York state Assemblyman Phil Steck, a Democrat, told CNN that the Judiciary Committee would likely recommend impeachment to the Assembly, and may even add other charges in addition to the numerous sexual harassment allegations.

“Assuming that the committee’s investigation is very similar to the findings of the attorney general, it would be hard to imagine that sexual harassment would not be a basis for impeaching this governor,” said Steck.

Here’s more about the growing Cuomo sex scandal:







Growing Calls For Gov. Cuomo To Resign or Be Impeached



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

