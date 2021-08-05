http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dt3P8otUoNY/

During a portion of an interview with NBC aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz stated that the current migrant surge at the southern border “is not seasonal” and that the situation is “much different” than what the Border Patrol has dealt with in the past.

Ortiz said, “This is not seasonal.” And “I do think that what we’re dealing with is much different than what we’ve dealt with in the past.”

Ortiz also said that family units that do not qualify for asylum have been returned to Central America in recent days.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

