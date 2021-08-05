http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/AkCOIpto3iA/desantis-in-the-breach.php

Florida’s great Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the oh so subtle White House efforts to disparage him and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Biden’s latest East Room animatronic performance this week. The White House perceives DeSantis in particular as an adversary who must be taken down a notch or two.

It’s in the nature of things that Biden’s disparagement will be highlighted and disseminated by the media adjunct of the Democratic Party while Governor DeSantis’s response is left on the cutting room floor. I have posted the video below. Please pass it on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

