https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-spits-fire/

New video from DeSantis in the last hour

“If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way. If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates, ruin their jobs. If you try to lock people down, I am standing in your way.”

“Why don’t you do your job Biden? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to President Biden: “Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/ADvNr231EC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2021