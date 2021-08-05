https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-spits-fire/

Posted by Kane on August 5, 2021 3:47 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



New video from DeSantis in the last hour

“If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way. If you’re trying to restrict people, impose mandates, ruin their jobs. If you try to lock people down, I am standing in your way.”

“Why don’t you do your job Biden? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...