https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/05/drew-holden-takes-a-fun-stroll-down-memory-lane-with-joe-bidens-preferred-constitutional-expert-laurence-tribe-screenshots/
We can’t exactly say we’re surprised to learn that Joe Biden reportedly sought out Laurence Tribe’s blessing to unconstitutionally extend the eviction moratorium. After all, Biden is a blithering idiot … it stands to reason that he’d seek out the advice of other blithering idiots.
Tribe is a lunatic. Anyone that seeks his guidance is an ignorant fool.
— MARTIN LUTHER’S SCRIBE (@LutherScribe) August 5, 2021
Biden sought the guidance of a conspiracy nut.
— Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) August 5, 2021
He literally did.
Drew Holden took a look back at some of Tribe’s greatest hits:
Amazing. Biden went to noted conspiracy theorist Laurence Tribe to extend the eviction moratorium.
He’s claimed Trump bribed Kennedy to retire, that the Steele dossier was bulletproof, the vaccine was a fraud and Trump stole the 2016 election.
But I’m sure he’s right this time. https://t.co/LXyZfhiLRN pic.twitter.com/grnc17hD4q
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021
Still cackling about this. pic.twitter.com/jiKEbFQ09D
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021
Very reasonable pic.twitter.com/RvcPUHPUH4
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021
Always on solid intellectual footing pic.twitter.com/OrlZCIsgNW
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021
Always!
I mean cmonnnnnn pic.twitter.com/VfXA0T3Tcm
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021
Golden oldie pic.twitter.com/4R9Cc6vmf9
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2021
And Laurence wants to be Joe Biden’s
latex eviction moratorium extension salesman!
The step back in time has me in stitches 🙂
— FlexaPay is the future (@BuckWildPK) August 5, 2021
Oh my God. Reading those tweets makes him look like the prototype for the left wing of QAnon.
Is he really a Harvard Law professor?
— Seth Lowe (@SethBLowe) August 5, 2021
He really is. Though we never said he was a good one.
So embarrassing
— Dick Whitman Capital (@DickWhitman_BTC) August 5, 2021