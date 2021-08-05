https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/05/dude-he-admitted-he-was-in-the-picture-terry-mcauliffe-dragged-for-embracing-northam-while-calling-on-cuomo-to-resign/

As if you all needed another reason to point and laugh at Terry McAuliffe.

We would say we can’t believe Virginia Democrats are running this guy but these are the same people who allowed Ralph Northam to remain governor after showing the world how he put on blackface. Remember when his wife stopped him from doing the moonwalk?

Yeah, Virginia has really picked some losers in the last decade.

Case in point:

Just caught up with @TerryMcAuliffe, and asked him—as someone who’s known Cuomo for years, and now running for governor again himself—if @NYGovCuomo should resign: “Yes. He can’t serve anymore. He doesn’t have the capacity to govern.” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 5, 2021

Says the guy with zero capacity to govern.

I pointed out to McAuliffe that he called for Northam to resign, Northam didn’t, and he’s gone on to recover his popularity. McAuliffe says that’s different b/c he believes Northam saying he wasn’t in the blackface picture.For Cuomo, “we have 11 women who are very, very credible” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 5, 2021

McAuliffe lied? Color us shocked.

Northam literally admitted to being in that picture and claimed he couldn’t remember which one was him. THEN he admitted he dressed up as Michael Jackson for Halloween one year, which was his admitting to wearing blackface either way.

Northam admitted to being in the photo, before he changed his story and denied he was in either of the two offensive costumes. Then he admitted to another occasion when he wore blackface. — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) August 5, 2021

You’d think McAuliffe would know this since you know, the guy literally endorsed him.

Huh.

Insane! Northam admitted to being in the photo: https://t.co/ZowfLG87cA — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) August 5, 2021

Insane?

Nah, just dishonest AF.

hopefully you followed up with “but Northam admitted to being in the picture, sir.” — Pat Flowers (@MrPat21) August 5, 2021

We’re going to bet he did not.

He admitted he’s in the photo. pic.twitter.com/9b2W4gkQ5V — Anthony (@PhinsTweets) August 5, 2021

Northam admitted to being in the photo. He said he wasn’t sure which was him. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) August 5, 2021

Northam admitted he was in the photo… pic.twitter.com/1XU9WZ4iWr — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) August 5, 2021

So I guess you just forgot to remind mcauliffe that Northam admitted he was in the photo? Or does your journalisming stop when the questions might reveal hypocrisy? — PeteFrigid (@FrigidPete) August 5, 2021

That. ^

***

