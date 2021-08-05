https://www.westernjournal.com/ex-nfl-player-rails-leagues-un-american-socialist-vaccine-policy/

A former National Football League player blasted the league regarding its vaccine policy during an interview released on Thursday, calling it “un-American” and “socialist.”

Former NFL player Jack Brewer told The Daily Wire, “It’s wrong, it’s un-American, and I think it resembles the new NFL that is aligning themselves with socialist movements. I don’t agree with it.”

“It’s straight political. They’ve already turned into a political arm of the Democratic Party. All of their messaging supports leftist policies from top to bottom,” Brewer later added.

“From all of a sudden becoming gay during pride week to backing Black Lives Matter — despite [BLM’s] all-out assault on the nuclear family and on Christian principles in the nation.”

Brewer is not alone in his vaccination concerns. Chicago Bears player Jimmy Graham tweeted Thursday, “Was basically forced into getting the vaccine. Now I’m just confused.”

Was basically forced into getting the vaccine. Now I’m just confused. @NFLPA pic.twitter.com/a0627DlPCH — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) August 5, 2021

Graham included an image of the NFL Players Association update following the first week of training camp. The notice reported “more than 65” players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFLPA added, “32 of these cases are among vaccinated individuals.” The information revealed approximately half of the cases included those already vaccinated.

The association noted it is considering new restrictions as a result, which could include restricting locker room guests or masking.

“I’ve done everything I’ve been asked and now Feel like I’m being punished,” Graham wrote in another tweet. “If I miss a test that [you’re] proposing everyday I’ll be fined a max 150k!”

He understandably asked, “How does this make sense. How’s the punishment 100x worse than last year and I’m vaccinated now?”

I’ve done everything I’ve been asked and now Feel like I’m being punished. If I miss a test that your proposing everyday I’ll be fined a max 150k! How does this make sense. How’s the punishment 100x worse than last year and I’m vaccinated now? https://t.co/ZViL4zOP5K — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) August 5, 2021

The NFL continues to grow concerned as the season approaches. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings reported losing three of its four quarterbacks due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Minnesota Vikings lost 3 of their 4 quarterbacks to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, and coach Mike Zimmer is frustrated. https://t.co/hngMLFD3hx pic.twitter.com/gD9j5QuWsF — Cleavon MD 💉 (@Cleavon_MD) August 1, 2021

On Monday, NFL Alumni Health also announced a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch an outreach to build “COVID-19 vaccination confidence.”

“As a country, we’ve done a lot — individually and collectively — to help end the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19,” NFL Alumni Association CEO Beasley Reece said in a statement.

“We may be in the proverbial ‘red zone,’ but the fight isn’t over. We hope that the voices of our NFL Alumni will help inspire people who have not yet been vaccinated to explore their concerns with a health care professional, get the facts and decide to protect themselves and others,” Reece added.

The program will include “20 NFL Alumni chapter cities and regions,” and “the campaign will feature more than 40 current and retired NFL players who will encourage the public to make the decision to protect themselves, their families and their communities by getting vaccinated,” according to the statement.

