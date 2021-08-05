https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-aug-5-doj-releases-new-letter-about-durham-probe-exclusive-interviews-with-former-ag-dni_3935777.html

Facts Matter (Aug 5): DOJ Releases New Letter About Durham Probe; Exclusive Interviews With Former AG, DNI

In Florida, 17 people were arrested in an undercover child exploitation sting operation. And among them were 3 employees of Walt Disney World.

The Department of Justice just released an update on the Durham investigation. To find out its significance, we interviewed Matt Whitacker, Rick Grennell, and Matt Gaetz.

Newly uncovered government documents show that the University of Pittsburgh received $3 million of federal tax dollars in order to fund their Fetal Organ Harvesting Project—and furthermore, they even had racial targets. They worked to have 50 percent of the aborted babies come from minorities.

