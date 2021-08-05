https://www.dailywire.com/news/family-court-judge-rules-against-jeffrey-younger-grants-full-custody-to-mother-who-wants-to-gender-transition-son

A Texas judge ruled that a boy whose mother wants to raise him as a girl will be given temporary full custody, despite protest from his father, who will receive only limited visitation rights.

Judge Mary Brown ruled against Jeffrey Younger, who made national headlines in 2019 and 2020 regarding the custody battle for his son, James, whose pediatrician mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, claimed the boy wishes to be a girl named Luna.

“Mr. Younger failed to timely make the payments of child support, medical support and interest as ordered and only paid his past due support after the motion for enforcement was filed,” the court memorandum ruling reads, as reported by The Texan.

“The prior orders that Ms. Georgulas must notify Mr. Younger of doctor’s, counseling, or mental health appointments, or extracurricular activities for the children are lifted. In an effort to ensure the emotional well-being and physical safety of the children, the court orders that all of Mr. Younger’s possession periods shall be continuously supervised by Forensic Counseling Services … at Mr. Younger’s sole cost and expense.”

As The Texan noted, Brown “awarded Georgulas exclusive control over James’ primary residence, counseling, medications, education, and extracurricular activities.” The outlet continued:

The order adds that Georgulas is allowed to withhold information from Mr. Younger “regarding the children’s extracurricular activities, school functions, school enrollment, counseling, and medical care.” Brown’s order makes one caveat in Mr. Younger’s favor: Georgulas has the exclusive right to consent to James’ medical procedures except for hormone suppression therapy, puberty blockers, or transgender reassignment surgery.

Though Georgulas’ attorney Jessica Janicek maintained the ruling had nothing to do with the child’s alleged gender issues, Younger’s attorney David Hanschen said: “To downplay that this is but for the gender issue is absolutely misleading and wrong. This is all about the gender issue in this case. And it’s about the parents’ ability to cope with and deal with this situation.”

Younger’s “Save James” Facebook page on Wednesday commented on the ruling: “Judge Mary Brown ruled against the safety and protection of James and [brother] Jude. Supervised visitation with their own dad at Jeff’s expense. As of today, no communication with their beloved daddy! Dr. Fletcher’s dishonest report has prompted Anne to file an Ex Parte Temporary Restraining order to prevent Jeff from seeing or even speaking with his sons. The child abusers say James and Jude are afraid of Jeff!”

“PRAY!” the page added.

Younger’s case echoes that of Brenton Netz, who recently detailed to The Daily Wire the uphill battle he has faced trying to prevent his young son from being inducted into what he described as the “state-sanctioned cult” of the trans ideology. As The Daily Wire reported:

During an online discussion in June, [Netz and Younger] reflected soberly on how they feel nearly every institution is stacked against them. Both men have been particularly frustrated with the family court system. Letters from CentraCare that Netz provided to The Daily Wire repeatedly defer to the family court when he protests his son’s treatment. Netz said the court, in turn, would urge him and his son’s mother to work it out and “exhaust every remedy.” Because they disagree with their sons’ mothers so profoundly on such fundamental issues, Netz and Younger conceded that the legal system is effectively designed to render one parent a winner and the other a loser. As Younger pointed out, the law and the courts typically side with the mother. According to a court memorandum Netz provided to The Daily Wire, one judge warned that a stalemate between the two parents could result in the court amending the legal custody arrangement. Netz claimed that the judge, who has since retired, scolded him for failing to affirm his son’s gender identity, asked him if he knew the suicide rates among transgender children, and threatened him with contempt of court. Netz described the continuous passing of the buck between the medical industry and the family court system as a “vicious cycle” that is both time-consuming and disastrously expensive.

