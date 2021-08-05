https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fda-expects-nationwide-booster-strategy-early-next-month-reports-say?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Food and Drug Administration is expecting to announce a national booster shot strategy as early as September, according to several news outlets,

The strategy would include vaccinated Americans getting a third shot and would reportedly lay out an eligibility or priority list.

Those who are 65 and older, and those who are immunocompromised could need a booster shot later this month, the Wall Street Journal reports.

A spokesperson for the told FDA told The Hill newspaper the Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are each going through a “science based rigorous process” to determine when and whether a booster shot would be needed.

The announcement comes after President Biden’s chief medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Thursday, the administration is working as quickly as possible to give the booster shot to immunocompromised individuals.

However, the World Health Organization this week opposed boosters until at least 10% the world population is vaccinated.

Seventy percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with just under 61% fully vaccinated, according to most recent CDC information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

