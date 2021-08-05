https://www.theblaze.com/news/fully-vaccinated-gop-rep-ralph-norman-tests-positive-for-covid-19

GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina announced on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite having already been fully vaccinated.

Norman, who has served as a member of the U.S. House since mid-2017, said that he is suffering only mild symptoms and will be quarantining.

“After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive. Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild. To every extent possible, I will continue my work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten (10) days,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a fully vaccinated South Carolina Republican who announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the illness, responded to Norman’s announcement on Thursday.

“This too shall pass. I’m confident the vaccine helped us both! Know you will be back at it soon!,” Graham’s tweet said.

The Associated Press reported that Graham on Thursday said that his symptoms have been improving, but he described Monday and Tuesday as “pretty tough days.”

“It went from sort of a mild sinus infection until just a full-blown, feeling like crap,” Graham told the outlet.

Last month GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been fully vaccinated.

Norman and fellow Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia have lodged a lawsuit challenging fines which were levied against each of them after they went maskless on the House floor earlier this year.

The lawmakers had each unsuccessfully appealed the fine to the House Ethics Committee.

