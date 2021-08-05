https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/05/fully-vaccinated-ralph-norman-congress-positive-covid-19/

Republican South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

“After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a Covid-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive,” Norman said in a tweet.

“Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” Norman added. “To every extent possible, I will continue my work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten (10) days.”

In early August, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated Lindsey Graham Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated)

Republican Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated in late July. Later that month an aide for Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with the Texas Democrats who fled the state to hold up voting legislation. (RELATED: Pelosi Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Meeting With Texas Democrats)

At least five members of the Democratic delegation tested positive for the virus, a person familiar told The Associated Press. All of them had been fully vaccinated.

