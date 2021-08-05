https://www.oann.com/glencore-to-return-2-8-billion-to-shareholders-after-record-first-half/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=glencore-to-return-2-8-billion-to-shareholders-after-record-first-half



FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

August 5, 2021

By Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala

LONDON (Reuters) -Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders in 2021 after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday.

The London-listed company’s first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 79% to a record $8.7 billion, compared with $4.8 billion a year earlier, beating the $8.4 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Glencore joins rivals Rio Tinto and Anglo American in declaring bonanza shareholder payouts after record half-year profits powered by higher commodity prices.

Glencore declared a 2021 dividend of $2.8 billion, including a special dividend of $0.04 cents per share, or $500 million to be paid in September and will buy back $650 million in shares.

“Following COVID-19’s severe global impacts in early 2020, the subsequent economic recovery has seen prices of most of our commodities surging to multi-year highs amid accelerating demand and lingering supply constraints,” said Glencore CEO Gary Nagle, who took the helm of the company in July.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Zandi ShabalalaEditing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

