By Adam Andrezejewski for RealClearPolicy

Ever wonder about the poultry meat and egg supply chain and market system in Tanzania?

Someone will be researching it with $180,000 from the Department of Agriculture.

The USDA is funding the grant so that using “quantitative, qualitative, and mixed-methods approaches, such research would identify existing barriers to trade, gaps in technical assistance, and capacity building opportunities to increase the availability of poultry products to Tanzanian consumers, through increased local production and imports.”

The grant recipient will collaborate with the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service to survey importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, institutional buyers, food product manufacturers and processors, local government and trade associations, government policy makers and consumers.

The research program will look at the poultry meat and egg domestic suppliers and importers in Tanzania, as well as transshipment to and from neighboring countries.

Researchers will consider the market for U.S. agricultural exports of poultry products to Tanzania and how to expand that market.

They will explore Tanzania’s agricultural trade policies on poultry meat, eggs, and feed, “and how those policies may be affected by the recent change in the government.”

At the end, researchers will recommend methods the Tanzanian Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development can use to identify trade opportunities and market trends to improve two-way trade with the U.S.

