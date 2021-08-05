https://hannity.com/media-room/green-goal-biden-signs-executive-order-to-get-50-of-new-passenger-vehicles-electric-by-2030/

President Biden signed an Executive Order Thursday that sets an official target that 50% of all passenger vehicles sold in America by 2030 be powered by electricity.

“We have announcements today from automakers who have positioned around the ambition of 40-50% of all vehicles sold by 2030 be an electric. This is a big deal! But we have to keep investing in our workers and our manufacturing capacity!” said Biden.

“Today, I’m signing an executive order setting out a target of 50% of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric,” he added.

President Biden: “Today, I’m signing an executive order setting out a target of 50% of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric.” https://t.co/uyLtYs0fmc pic.twitter.com/wsgNUVYr5l — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2021

While the President sets his sights on electric cars, the immigration crisis continues to spiral out of control.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday night on the current crisis along the US-Mexico border, labeling Joe Biden a hypocrite for supporting vaccine passports while dispersing illegal migrants across the USA.

“Obviously there is no explanation. Joe Biden is missing in action. He’s ignoring what’s happening in our cities. He would rather support mandates and passports in New York and give people coming across our southern border a free pass,” said Meadows. “He’s providing buses, jobs, but he’s not providing any protection to American citizens.”

“It’s really very hypocritical, but why should we be surprised?” he added.

Meadows’ remarks echo those from Ted Cruz, who said the people of Texas “are pissed.”

This is the biggest super-spreader in the country,” said Hannity. “Any American that’s infected because Joe’s not enforcing the laws of this country, you can blame Joe Biden.”

“You’re exactly right. People across the state of Texas are pissed. People are dying, and Joe Biden doesn’t care. Kids are getting assaulted; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t care… We’ve had over a million illegal immigrants in the last six months, and they don’t care,” said Cruz.

“They released 7,000 migrants into McAllen, Texas all of whom were positive with COVID. That’s 5% of the population of the city,” concluded the Senator.

Watch Biden’s remarks above.

