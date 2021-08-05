https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/greenville-california-is-ablaze/
To say the #DixieFire was angry today would be an understatement. Shots from Greenville, Ca as it crossed over Hwy 89. pic.twitter.com/Z3HIha8Hbe
— WXChasing (Brandon Clement) (@bclemms) August 4, 2021
Greenville, California suffered devastating fires today.
I believe this is taken at the intersection of Mill St and Hwy 89 in #Greensville #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/gWDZmmuLP8
— WXChasing (Brandon Clement) (@bclemms) August 5, 2021
We just entered Greenville on Hwy 89 This video was taken from Bidwell & Ann St. I’m so sorry for the town of Greenville. #DixieFire pic.twitter.com/vtAiYpy1Dl
— SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) August 5, 2021
Simply incredibly flame lengths being observed on the #DixieFire currently. Hard to estimate how tall those flame lengths are, but I would estimated in the ballpark of 50-100 feet tall. Pretty much as extreme as wildfire behavior can get. pic.twitter.com/qV7VOg12TQ
— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) August 4, 2021