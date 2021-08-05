https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/haha-president-trump-torches-purple-haired-megan-rapinoe-woke-womens-soccer-bronze-medalists/

The woke US women’s soccer team won the bronze medal at the Olympics earlier today.

President Trump TORCHED the kneelers after their failed attempt at the gold medal.

Trump particularly targeted the “woman with the purple hair” for playing terribly on the world stage.

Trump warned them.
“Wokeism makes you lose!”

“You become warped. You become demented.”

