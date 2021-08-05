https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/has-the-economy-been-manipulated-so-severely-that-it-no-longer-works

If you have been out to eat lately or to a gas station, you may have noticed something missing: people. The TheBlaze‘s Eric July joined Stu Burguiere to discuss the reasons why businesses are having such a hard time staffing lately.

In this clip, Stu shared a personal story about taking his son to a sports bar to watch a basketball game.

“There was an hour wait. Then an hour and five minutes. Then it was an hour and 10 minutes,” Stu said. He said he then went in to check the wait time at 8:20 p.m. and was told that the restaurant closed at 9 p.m. because they “can’t find people to work at the restaurant.”

Stu recalled seeing a “now hiring” sign in the window that offered $20-$24 per hour to work in the kitchen.

“We’ve manipulated the economy to a point that it is no longer working for a lot of people,” he added.

Eric believes the reason is a direct result of the “disastrous policy” enacted by the federal government that “pays people to sit on their behinds and spending trillions of dollars in the process.”

