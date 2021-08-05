https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/go-moderna-calls-3rd-shot-vaccine-protect-new-strains/

Shut up, line up and take your shot.

Moderna announced this week that due to the new strains of the coronavirus they are recommending a third shot before winter.

What a surprise.

TRENDING: HERE WE GO: Fauci Fears Variant Worse Than Delta is on the Horizon Because of Unvaccinated Americans

Yahoo reported:

Moderna said Thursday that people will likely need a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to protect against future mutations of the coronavirus, touting the “robust” antibody response generated by the additional shot.

Vaccine developers at Moderna “are looking forward towards our vision of a single dose annual booster that provides protection against COVID-19, flu and [respiratory syncytial virus] for adults. … We believe this is just the beginning,” CEO Stephane Bancel said.

The company has conducted studies to determine the benefits of administering a third “booster” shot of its two-dose vaccine to protect against the highly contagious delta variant that accounts for a majority of COVID-19 cases, as well as any future strains of the virus that develop.

Moderna’s Phase 2 trial of a 50-microgram booster dose generated a strong immune response against the delta, gamma, and beta variants — all of which seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which could lead to more COVID-19 outbreaks. The third dose produced an antibody response nearly as strong as the response generated in previously unvaccinated people who received the first two doses of the vaccine.