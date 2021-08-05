https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/05/heres-what-is-and-isnt-enough-to-get-cnn-to-fire-somebody/

Well, we’ve finally seen what it takes to get CNN to fire somebody:

CNN fired three employees who violated its Covid safety protocols by going to the office unvaccinated, the company said Thursday. It’s one of the first known examples of a major U.S. corporation terminating workers for ignoring a workplace vaccine mandate. https://t.co/wgkh1Pwy9i — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2021

JUST IN – CNN fires three employees who came into the office unvaccinated, cites “zero-tolerance” on policy. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 5, 2021

Really, CNN?

But they won’t fire a guy who jerked off on a zoom call or Fredo… https://t.co/mZjBnci0Tc — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 5, 2021

And yet Toobin and Fredo still have jobs. Weird, huh? https://t.co/C1SBKw00oU — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 5, 2021

CNN does have its “priorities.”

CNN will fire you if you aren’t vaxxed but put you in prime time If your brother is Governor, has one of the highest covid death rates and sexually abuses women that work for him. https://t.co/LMIoZ53IcQ — Gary (@garyalan82) August 5, 2021

and yet Chris Cuomo still has his job — Jack Sherwood Lovehead (@_37inAQuarter) August 5, 2021

Didnt @ChrisCuomo Stage an entirely fake hoax live on air of him pretending to be quarantined? Was he not fired @CNN ? — ZenSpiritDad (@nwoupdate) August 5, 2021

They are starting to eat their own- https://t.co/RHjq8Ogjpq — Pi Verse (@HoldingDuck) August 5, 2021

There will certainly be legal challenges to firings like these.

