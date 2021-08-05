https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/05/heres-what-john-roberts-found-buried-in-the-2700-page-infrastructure-bill-so-much-for-bidens-middle-class-tax-promise/

The multitrillion-dollar monstrosity that President Biden and the Democrats call an “infrastructure bill” is almost 3,000 pages long, so not many people will actually read the whole thing — which is no doubt by design. Some, however, have been going through it. Here’s something Fox News’ John Roberts found in the bill:

Buried in the 2700 page infrastructure bill: pic.twitter.com/9IOPlXRQ1k — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 4, 2021

Color us not shocked.

Here’s your middle class tax that Biden said wouldn’t happen. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) August 4, 2021

Here comes a per mile federal tax on driving your car. Thanks to the Biden voters. https://t.co/t1i0Wn6A3B — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) August 5, 2021

No mean tweets though!

There’s no democratic legitimacy in monstrously-sized legislation that no one could conceivably read, understand, debate, amend prior to passage. https://t.co/rHSAbMVIAT — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 5, 2021

The Democrats (and some Republicans apparently) are still going by Nancy Pelosi’s “we have to pass it to find out what’s in it” credo.

You are already taxed when you buy the car then again yearly when you buy a tag and again every time you buy gas. If the people in charge piss away the taxes we already pay, they don’t deserve to saddle us with new ones. — Handsome Devil (@scottypu) August 4, 2021

What would this do for people in sales, like me, who have driven thousands of mile a year? It used to be a deduction. Now we would be charged a per mile fee? This is insane! WTF? Can anyone explain this?! https://t.co/o9vO2eqyG5 — Cat In A Maga Hat 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ (@CatInAMagaHat) August 5, 2021

Another example why Dems do not want citizens to read legislation before passed. Please stop this insanity. @SenatorTimScott @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/zwqBUSUY1K — Tony Hamilton (@thamiltonrph) August 5, 2021

This is what happens when you play go along get along w/ the Left Gutless Republicans help them burn piles of $$$ we don’t have to push woke green garbage Hell No! https://t.co/oIhlS6wDDQ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 5, 2021

17 “Republicans” voted for this. We gotta clean house in the Senate. Fools! https://t.co/0aWTzRfDKu — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) August 5, 2021

Stay tuned.

