https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-medical-boards-threatening-dangerous-censorship-of-any-dissent-on-covid-strategy

After the incumbent governmental and medical powers failed miserably in dealing with this pandemic, now is the time when we need even more robust debate, critique and free flow of information about the current strategies, and new ideas to forge a better path. We need a second opinion.

Yet, there is now an [un]natural selection in medicine and scientific academia whereby anyone who criticizes lockdowns, masks, this particular vaccine or the mass vaccination strategy, or proposes cheap and effective treatment options will have their careers destroyed. The result is fewer ideas and the continued failure of the status quo.

The Federation of State Medical Boards, a nonprofit that represents all U.S. state medical boards, announced last week that they would revoke the license of anyone caught spreading what they deem as “misinformation” about the vaccine. Mind you, our own government doesn’t have a consistent narrative on its long-term efficacy or safety, but they get to be the judge, jury, and executioner of all information flow.

“Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not,” FSMB said in a statement to Becker Hospital Review. “They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health.”

Wow – that sure sounds like it applies to those who lied about lockdowns and masks, and now, appear to be lying about the vaccine as well. Remember, when Dr. Anthony Fauci said all three vaccines are nearly 100% effective against severe disease? Good times. As of Tuesday, 74% of those in critical condition with COVID in Israel – the only country to put out unified daily data on this point – were fully vaccinated.

Let’s face it, as a nation, we have locked down, masked up, and jabbed up with greater levels of intensity than anyone could have imagined. And it has failed to work. Even in the states with lower vaccination rates, it’s still relative and the majority of adults, especially older ones, are vaccinated, and the overwhelming majority of seniors are vaccinated in every state.

The biomedical fascists controlled the policies and got what they wanted. They also got failed treatments like remdesivir as the only standard of care, and successfully blocked ivermectin and other cheap and effective therapeutics. And they have failed miserably. Why should we continue to only listen to those same voices?

Our government is about to mindlessly grant full approval to the Pfizer shot, which will undoubtedly set off a domino effect of mandates and tyranny. Isn’t now the time when we need to debate all the dangerous side effects? Even with all of the censorship and the stigma against reporting adverse effects, the VAERS system reports nearly 12,000 deaths and tens of thousands of very serious reactions. There are also growing concerns that, with very high case rates in places with universal vaccination, the vaccine, after all its risk incurred, is actually inducing mutations through viral immune escape and possible antibody dependency disease enhancement (ADE).

Indeed, on page 52 the FDA’s “Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an Unapproved Product Review Memorandum,” it states that there appears to be no concern of ADE in the short run, but, “risk of vaccine-enhanced disease over time, potentially associated with waning immunity, remains unknown and needs to be evaluated further in ongoing clinical trials and in observational studies that could be conducted following authorization and/or licensure.”

Well, with the Israelis quite confident that the immunity wanes after six months, and with Pfizer already pushing a third shot, doesn’t that mean that we have reached the reckoning of that long-term concern of ADE, which could possibly explain how the mass vaccination is making things worse?

Imagine how many more reports and studies we’d see produced on these questions – questions that the FDA admits were not studies – if people would know their careers would not be terminated for blowing the whistle?

The big question is why the purveyors of the failed status quo are so fearful of the debate and have such little confidence in the veracity of their own arguments. Well, it’s time for red states to find out. Governors and state legislatures need to bar state medical boards from penalizing doctors for exercising their freedom of speech to take a side on a broad public interest issue. If their assertions are truly that absurd, then the powers at be, with their vast resources and army of staff, should be able to deftly refute their assertions, right? What are they afraid of?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

